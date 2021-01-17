6,811 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. Sunday, hospitalizations down for third straight day

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 6,811 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday. Sunday is the third straight day of fewer new cases than the day before.

The seven-day average has dropped to 7,350 — a decline of 15 percent from the all-time high of 8,654 set on Tuesday.

The percent positive also has taken a dip, to 10 percent based on testing from Friday. The percent positive has been in the 10-11 percent range for four days in a row after it was consistently in the 13-14 percent range for a week.

Hospitalizations also fell for the third straight day. Currently, 3,862 people are hospitalized, 35 fewer than Saturday.

An additional 67 deaths were reported Sunday, the fewest on a single day since Tuesday. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 across the state is 8,083.

