Third suspect arrested in fatal I-440 shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened along I-440 last Sunday.

Authorities say Demonte Tyquan Duncan was arrested and is charged with Murder, 3 counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle.

Police arrested Raekwon Quazai Williams and Xavier Cortez Alston on Friday. Williams was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Alston was charged with Murder.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Arlo Dontel Ramsey of Durham. Ramsey was located in the area of Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the homicide caused police to shut down the beltline last Sunday morning.