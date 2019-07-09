VIDEO: Australia police release footage of gender reveal that goes horribly wrong

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Queensland police have released drone footage of a gender reveal gone horribly wrong last year when a car burst

in flames on the Gold Coast.

The driver was performing burnouts for the gender reveal last April when the car caught fire about 300 feet into the burnout. Panicked onlookers could be seen running to the rescue.

Police said the driver was not injured.

The reveal showed the couple would be having a baby boy.

