VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 13

South View’s Emery Simmons tips TD pass to himself

Some say “you’ve got to be good to be lucky and lucky to be good.” There was a bit of luck involved in Emery Simmons managing to tip a touchdown pass to himself. It proved decisive in a 26-21 win over Heritage that propelled South View to the second round.

Knightdale’s Evan McCray catches tipped pass in end zone

The very same principle applies to Evan McCray’s touchdown. The sophomore receiver found himself in the right place at the right time. It kept Knightdale within reach, but Middle Creek emerged with a 23-17 overtime win.

Middle Creek’s Dylan Fabiszak catches double pass to tie game late

Veteran players tend to come through when a team needs them most. That’s exactly what Middle Creek senior receiver Dylan Fabiszak did in nabbing a double pass to tie the game against Knightdale with less than two minutes, forcing overtime.