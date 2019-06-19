Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Stars for Heroes
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
US in the World Cup quarterfinals after 2-1 win over Spain
Top Stories
The Latest: Milan-Cortina wins bid by 47-34 votes
Top Stories
Dikembe Mutombo records Ebola messages for US officials
Cam Newton offers plane passenger $1,500 to switch seats, gets turned down
Dikembe Mutombo records Ebola messages for US officials
France to try former IAAF boss Diack and his son
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
First Responders
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Carolina Experts
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
WEB EXTRA: Michigan hardware store has a new canine employee
Facebook-Instant
by:
CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
Jun 19, 2019 / 12:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 19, 2019 / 12:31 PM EDT
Wake County
Durham County
Cumberland County
Johnston County
Orange County
Man’s death in Raleigh earlier this month was homicide, police say
Man with extensive criminal history in Wake County charged with killing police officer in St. Louis
Local teen to sing National Anthem at Tim McGraw’s book tour stop in Raleigh
Wake County leaders to address concerns over uranium, radon in private well water
2 sections of northeast Wake County road still closed after flooding
Woman charged after 2 hurt as car crashes at Five Points pizza shop in Raleigh
More Wake County News
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death in car
3 shot at Durham restaurant after argument, police say
Help the Museum of Life and Science name their newest red wolf pups
A look inside Duke Law’s Innocence Project after NC man freed
Durham woman’s survival in multi-car wreck makes her living proof of police campaign
Two Durham families receive new homes built by Habitat for Humanity
More Durham County News
Fayetteville man dies after shooting at Hope Mills nightclub
Fayetteville police arrest 1 in connection with flat tire scheme, still searching for 2nd suspect
Fayetteville police arrest suspect week after man’s murder
Fayetteville police seeking murder suspect, say he is armed and dangerous
Downtown parking presents problems in Fayetteville
Sprint customers experiencing 911 outage in Fayetteville, police say
More Cumberland County News
2 wanted after Clayton convenience store armed robbery
Johnston County woman charged with having marijuana says it was CBD
ACLU questions legality of Johnston County deputies’ use of drone
Witness sends CBS 17 photos of Clayton road rage incident that landed man in jail
Man rams woman’s car in road rage incident at Clayton McDonald’s, police say
‘You can rest’: Sister of Johnston County cold-case murder victim gets some closure
More Johnston County News
Man suspected of Mebane home invasion thwarted by 11-year-old with machete appears in court
Officials: Water treatment test kits in Hillsborough have nothing to do with quality of water
Chapel Hill church helps 3 once-homeless people get new ‘tiny homes’
NY swimming marathon group confirms death of retired UNC professor
Suspect captured after boy with machete stops Mebane home invasion
Suspect foiled by Mebane boy with machete escapes hospital, is on the run
More Orange County News
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps