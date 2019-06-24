WEB EXTRA: Turtle gets a wheelchair

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBS NEWSPATH) – Pedro, a box turtle sustained injuries that left him with no back legs.

Pedro’s owner Sandra, Traylor, knew he needed help, so she took him to Louisiana State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Several months ago, Pedro escaped and his owners hadn’t seen him for several months.

“When he finally returned, he was missing the last back leg now,” said Kelly Rockwell, DVM, a zoological medicine intern in the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The vets didn’t find anything medically wrong with Pedro. However, without his back legs, he was a little less mobile.

“As a box turtle, he can still ‘box up’ and protect himself. But due to his weakened mobility, the owners decided to make him a permanent indoor turtle,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell and LSU veterinary student Sarah Mercer thought the best way to attach the wheels to Pedro, was to use a Lego car kit.

Zoo med service and all of the students helped.

“We had to make the axles long enough to fit his body and had to try a couple of things to fit him,” Rockwell said.

Pedro adjusted right away to his new wheels. “He backs up, he turns, goes back and forth,” Traylor said.

Pedro is pretty happy after all he’s been through, which gives him a new lease on life.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now