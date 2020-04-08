Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5

Fayetteville weather

Clear

Fayetteville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hope Mills

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Godwin

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Spring Lake

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Fort Bragg

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Fayetteville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Trending Stories