Fayetteville weather
Fayetteville67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hope Mills67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Godwin67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Spring Lake67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Fort Bragg67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Fayetteville67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full