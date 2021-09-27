Inter-Faith’s ‘Gardens for Everyone’ program helping locals grow their own food

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For some, the pandemic is placing an emphasis on growing their own food, and Inter-Faith’s “Gardens for Everyone” program provides novice gardeners with everything they need to succeed.

Karen Medina recently had two garden boxes installed.

The four-by-eight by 20-inch boxes are going to provide Medina with fresh vegetables and herbs. It’s her first time having her own garden.

“I can just come outside if I’m cooking spaghetti or something let me go pick some rosemary,” said Medina.

Garden manager Marshall Dietrich says the goal of this program is to end hunger in our communities.

“It’s been really nice to see during the pandemic folks kind of getting back into gardening and the hobby of growing your own food and I think it’s an essential life skill,” said Dietrich.

You apply through Inter-Faith’s website, and if approved they come out and build the box from the ground up for you. To qualify, you must have at least six to eight hours of direct sunlight on the spot the box sits and have access to water.

It’s a pay what you can program meaning Interfaith asks that you pay anywhere from $25 dollars up to $200, which is the full cost of all the supplies.

“When you plant a seed yourself, care for it all the way up to harvest and enjoy it. There’s just something a little bit more special about what you eat,” said Dietrich.

Medina says she likes the idea of knowing exactly where her food is coming from before she eats it.

“You did it yourself building it to the seeds to the produce and just have that much more excitement when it’s on the table,” said Medina.