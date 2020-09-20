Football parents allowed to attend NCSU home opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of parents had the chance to cheer on their children in person at NC State’s football home opener Saturday night.

NC State School leaders announced the decision to allow players parents at the football game earlier this week.

The decision comes after a group of players parents petitioned Governor Cooper, asking that they be allowed to attend games if they followed social distancing and mask guidelines.

2 tickets per player were allowed. 250 seats were allotted for N.C. State and the remaining 100 were set aside for Wake Forest. Several parents were seen in the stands Saturday.

Some students say they’re sad they can’t attend the football games in person. However they’re glad Wolfpack parents can still support their children in this way.

“It just sucks because I remember last year this is where I met all my friends and so not being able to tailgate and be with them is just kind of a bummer because I want all my friends to be around and celebrating like we’re used to,” said Dakota Strickland – Senior, Meredith College.

“I think that’s really nice for parents to be able to support their children and I feel like that’s the right thing to do for them to at least have some sense of support inside the actual stadium,” said Davis Chamberlain – NC State Freshman.

NC State went on to beat Wake Forest 45-42.