About Me:

Gupta Psychiatry is a firm believer that a healthy body equals a healthy mind which is why Gupta Psychiatry’s goal is to deliver quality care that you can trust. At Gupta, we individualize treatment plans to the unique needs of our patients. We strive to make our patients feel like they are a part of our family and that they are not alone on their journey.

It is important to us that we build a foundation based upon trust and respect with our providers as we believe it is the foundation of success. At Gupta Psychiatry our providers emphasize and encourage patients to live a healthy lifestyle with balance, diet, daily exercise, vitamins, and mental relaxation techniques.

Current patients and future patients can find a wide range of services from our providers which include:

Adult Psychiatric Assessment

Individual and Family Counseling

Medication Management

Substance Dependence Evaluations

Pre – Bariatric Surgery Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation for Hormone Replacement for Sex reassignment Therapy

Substance Abuse Intensive Outpatient

Gupta Psychiatry is open Monday – Thursday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and abbreviated hours on Friday.