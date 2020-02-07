Skip to content
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Breaking News
Breaking News
Shooting investigation underway at Fayetteville VA Hospital
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6
CBS 17 Storm Severe Weather Coverage
Friday Forecast
Storm damage gallery
Download the CBS 17 weather app
Closings, delays
Health
Cruise ship passengers screened for coronavirus in New Jersey; 4 sent to hospital
Strong winds blow apart road sign over I-440 in Raleigh – sending pieces into traffic
High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods
Raleigh ranks 2nd in the world, 1st in US for ‘quality of life’, study says
Aide who testified against Trump escorted out of White House
Scientists discover marijuana compound that may be 30 times more powerful than THC
CBS 17 news and weather apps