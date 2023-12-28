RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Major hospitals in the Triangle are preparing for the rising number of respiratory illnesses now surging across the state.

Already this year there’s been an increase in flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

“It’s sort of the perfect storm of end-of-the-year weather, holiday time, people coming together. Some people are vaccinated, not enough people are vaccinated for all of these illnesses, and we definitely see a spike every year,” said Dr. Joel Lutterman, Medical Director for Wake County Public Health.

According to data released on the North Carolina Respiratory Virus Dashboard Thursday, 20.9 percent of emergency room visits had symptoms of a respiratory virus. The week before saw 17.8 percent of visits.

Among reporting hospitals, 710 hospital admissions were for COVID-19 compared to 571 the week before. Hospitals also reported 722 admissions for influenza, an increase from 393 admissions the week before.

Dr. Lutterman says they’re also seeing an increase in cases.

“I think we got used to having some lower numbers during COVID when more people were masked but now that we’ve definitely moved beyond that we’re definitely seeing a spike in all of these respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Lutterman.

Because of the increase, some hospital systems in North Carolina are already making changes.

Starting January 2 UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, Hillsborough and Youth Behavioral Health Campuses will not allow visitors ages with respiratory symptoms or those 11 or younger in inpatient areas and waiting rooms. They say normal visiting policies will remain in effect for the remaining areas within UNC Hospitals.

Starting January 3, Duke Health told CBS 17 they’re making the following changes:

Patients may receive no more than two visitors at one time. Additional visitor guidelines apply to some patient populations.

Children under 12 are not permitted to visit hospitals or wards without prior approval from health care providers and for special circumstances.

Visitors are urged to wear masks while visiting patients and to perform hand washing frequently. Masks and hand hygiene stations are available throughout the buildings and are effective against respiratory viruses.

Visitors with fever, cough or other flu-like symptoms should remain home.

Restrictions are temporary and will be reviewed as cases of respiratory illnesses decline in the Triangle.

Cape Fear Valley Health in Cumberland County is already requiring masks in their hospitals.

Dr. Lutterman says he believes many factors are contributing to the increase in cases including people traveling for the holidays and low vaccination rates.

“In a season where lots of people are flying all over the place and you’re getting sort of contacts from all over the country, the vaccination rate is just too low to protect us as much as it could,” said Dr. Lutterman.

Experts say they expect to see an increase in cases because of the holidays.

They encourage people to continue washing their hands, stay home if they’re sick and get vaccinated if they haven’t.