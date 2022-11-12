RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crisis hotlines take calls for a wide variety of mental health struggles, including suicide.

HopeLine is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline in the Raleigh area.

Executive Director Keri Christensen said no problem is too big or too small to call them about.

“People need to know that it’s ok to not be ok, it’s ok to feel, to not feel good sometimes and somedays and talk about it,” she said.

Christensen said HopeLine receives about 1,000 calls a month.

It also offers a texting service.

Any calls that HopeLine misses goes straight to 988, the national suicide prevention hotline.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s call center saw a 71 percent increase in call volume during the first week of the three digit hotline launch in July.

The state said there were 1,306 calls answered in NC from July 2-15, and 2,235 calls from July 16-29.

The hotline launched July 16.

There is also a hotline specifically called teens called Teen Line.

It’s a nationwide hotline based out of Los Angeles where trained teens are supervised by adults to take calls and texts from other teens in crisis.

Cheryl Eskin is the Senior Director of Teen Line, a program of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services.

She said suicide is the fourth most common reason teens reach out to them, making up about 78 percent of their call volume.

In 2021, they responded to more than 9,360 calls, texts, and emails from teens.

Eskin said before the pandemic there was an increase in anxiety, depression, and suicide in teens.

“I think you throw in the pandemic , and the social isolation, and the real losses that teens experience, and I think that contributes to, you know, increased mental health challenges for all of us, not just teens,” Eskin said.

Both Eskin and Christensen said suicide warning signs include changes in behavior, personality, sleep pattern and appearance.

“Really listen to what they’re saying, if they’re talking about ‘I just don’t want to be here anymore, I’m sad, I’m lonely, I feel isolated,’ those can all be warning signs,” Christensen said.

Eskin adds it’s also important not to minimize the stress and problems teens face, even if we think it’s not as serious as the problems adults face.

She also added it’s important to have proactive conversations.

“I think kind of the best time to have a conversation about mental health or suicide is when you’re not worried about it,” Eskin said.

According to Teen Line, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-24.

The number for Teen Line is 800-852-8336 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST. You can also text “TEEN” to 839863 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST or email them by clicking here.

The 24/7 number for HopeLine is 919-231-4525. Texting is available Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.