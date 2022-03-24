DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – March 24 is World Tuberculosis Day.

The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch discovered the bacterium that causes TB.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness about the urgent effort to end the global TB epidemic.

“TB can be fatal globally. It’s one of the leading causes of death and it’s something that is curable and that if we can detect it, if we can treat it, we can cure it, and we can prevent it from transmitting to others,” said. Dr. Vincent Ramos, Dean of the Duke University School of Nursing.

Tuberculosis is the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 worldwide, that’s according to the World Health Organization.

TB is caused by a bacterium that typically attacks the lungs but can attack any part of the body, like the kidney, spine, and brain.

“Not everyone that is infected with tuberculosis actually becomes sick,” Ramos said.

Symptoms can include a persistent cough, even coughing up blood.

There are two TB conditions to know about: latent TB infection and TB disease.

“Latent TB means that you are infected, but you are not showing symptoms and you are not infectious, you won’t transmit TB to other people,” Ramos said. “However, it is possible that if you are untreated for your latent TB, that you can in the future have TB disease which then can transmit to others.”

CDC data shows up to 13 million people in the U.S. are living with latent TB infection.

Ramos said a skin test or blood test can detect it and antibiotics can cure it. He said raising awareness is key to preventing further spread of the disease.

“This is something that we need to keep an eye on, and I think World Tuberculosis Day is a wonderful time to remember that this is a global health priority,” Ramos said.

Since 2000, the World Health Organization has found that about 66 million lives were saved through TB diagnosis and treatment.

Ramos attributes much of the success to TB nurses globally who are educating and assisting patients.