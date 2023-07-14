RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hospitals in both the Duke and UNC health systems have been recognized as some of the best places for cancer treatment in the country.

Newsweek, in conjunction with global research company Statista, has released their list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023. The rankings, which listed a total of 175 healthcare centers, were based on the results of three data sources — a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics and patient experience.

Duke University Hospital in Durham is the highest ranked North Carolina hospital on this year’s list, coming in at No. 14.

University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill, which includes North Carolina Basnight Cancer Hospital, ranks No. 42 on the list.

Another Durham location, Duke Regional Hospital, also cracked the top 100 and is listed at No. 80.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem (No. 143) and CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern (No. 165) are the only North Carolina hospitals outside of the Triangle to make Newsweek’s 2023 list.

North Carolina cancer hospitals in the 2023 rankings

14. Duke University Hospital, Durham 42. University of North Carolina Hospitals, Chapel Hill 80. Duke Regional Hospital, Durham 143. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem 165. CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern

Top 10 cancer hospitals in Newsweek’s 2023 rankings