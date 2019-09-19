Health organizations release suggested beverage guidelines for kids

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Some of the top medical and nutrition organizations have released a new set of comprehensive beverage recommendations for children.

The organizations recommend breast milk, infant formula, water, and plain milk as part of a new set of recommendations from birth through age 5.

They caution against beverages that are sources of added sugars in young children’s diets, including flavored milk such as chocolate and strawberry.

This also includes sugar and low-calorie sweetened beverages, in addition to a wide variety of beverages that are on the market and targeted to children such as toddler formulas, caffeinated beverages, and plant-based/non-dairy milk such as almond, rice, and oat, which provide no unique nutritional value.

The recommendations were developed as part of an unprecedented collaboration by experts.

These evidence-based recommendations, were developed by Healthy Eating Research (HER) after extensive review of scientific literature, existing guidelines from national and international organizations and reports on early childhood beverage consumption.

The full guidelines and accompanying technical report can be found at www.healthydrinkshealthykids.org

