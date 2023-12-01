RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In close collaborations with partners across the state, the N.C. Justice Center has planned outreach and enrollment events in the first-week launch of North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion program. Many of these events are taking place in the Triangle area.

“Enrolling hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will be a multi-year project. But our team has been working really hard to create wonderful resources to reach and educate as many North Carolinians as possible starting on day one of Medicaid expansion,” Nicole Dozier, director of the Health Advocacy Project at the N.C. Justice Center, said.

Medicaid expansion will benefit many adults between 19 and 64 years of age with incomes from up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which equates to:

Single adults: Total income, before taxes, of $1,676 per month or less ($20,120 per year).

Family of 2: Total income, before taxes, of $2,267 per month or less ($27,214 per year).

Family of 3: Total income, before taxes, of $2,859 per month or less ($34,307 per year).

Family of 4: Total income, before taxes, of $3,450 per month or less ($41,400 per year).

For each additional person, add $591 per month ($7,094 per year) to the total household income.

Below are locations and enrollment events happening across the state:

Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Durham : Outreach and Education at World AIDs Day event at Duke University.

: Outreach and Education at World AIDs Day event at Duke University. Friday, Until 6 p.m., Raleigh : N.C. Navigators Enrollment Event at Martin Street Baptist Street Church Family Life Center.

: N.C. Navigators Enrollment Event at Martin Street Baptist Street Church Family Life Center. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Raleigh : N.C. Navigators Enrollment Event at Advance Community Health, 1001-1011 Rock Quarry Road.

: N.C. Navigators Enrollment Event at Advance Community Health, 1001-1011 Rock Quarry Road. Saturday , Cabarrus County : Outreach and education canvassing. Contact: Mackenzie Reedybacon, 479-387-4424 or mackenzie.reedybacon@gmail.com.

: Outreach and education canvassing. Contact: Mackenzie Reedybacon, 479-387-4424 or mackenzie.reedybacon@gmail.com. Saturday, Warren County: Outreach and educational event with Black Voters Matter. Contact: Alicia Cook, 470-654-2711 or alicia@blackvotersmatterfund.org.

Cape Fear Valley Health, in collaboration with First Source, is also hosting a free in-person workshop for Medicaid enrollment on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cape Fear Valley Center for Medical and Educational and Neuroscience Institute at 1638 Owen Drive.