CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents know coughing and sneezing is part of having kids, but right now, local emergency rooms and intensive care units are full of children sick with respiratory illnesses.

It’s the time of year when something always seems to be going around. While most children get better on their own, doctors say viruses like RSV are making others really sick.

“There’s certainly been an uptick in respiratory illnesses, what we call ‘acute respiratory failure,'” explained Dr. Benny Joyner, Division Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill. “Basically what that means is that kids are having really significant difficulties with breathing.”

That means hospitals are filling up. “We are very full. We’re very busy,” Joyner added. “Roughly 30% to 40% of our ICU right now is filled with our patients that either came in with a primary diagnosis of RSV or have developed RSV.”

He says the hospital is also seeing children with rhinovirus and enterovirus, which usually cause a common cold, but like RSV, they can be dangerous in infants and very young children as well as children with asthma and other chronic conditions.

Erneka Byrd, is grateful her daughter, who has asthma, has stayed healthy so far. “She’s been pretty good in her asthma. It’s kind of hit or miss,” she said.

With so much illness going around, parents are doing what they can to try to keep their kids as healthy as possible.

Mary Szabo, who has two little girls, says they eat healthy foods and get plenty of exercise. “They wash their hands frequently at school, and they teach them to cover their mouths when they sneeze,” she said.

Dr. Joyner asks parents to keep their kids home when they’re sick – not just to protect them, but to protect other children as well. “There are kids who are immunocompromised. If they get exposed to RSV, it really is impactful,” he said. “The hospitals are very full and the E.D. {Emergency Department} is very, very busy.”