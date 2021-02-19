Blood research contributions from Black doctors decades ago still saving lives today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross is always in need of blood donations, but it’s usually during the winter months when the need increases, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justina Williams received her first blood transfusion when she was six months old. Now at age 28, Williams says she has to get the procedure done every four to six weeks to treat her sickle cell disease, but she says when a pain crisis hits, it’s unbearable.

“It feels like shredded glass is moving through your body,” said Williams, describing how a pain crisis feels.

“I have a lot of pain in my shoulders, elbows, my knees, anywhere that blood flows sickle cell goes so it’s excruciating between that time. That’s why it’s so time-sensitive.”

The American Red Cross estimates 100,000 people have sickle cell disease, and the majority are African American. The second-largest population affected are Latinos.

Blood transfusions are the primary treatment for sickle cell disease. The chief executive medical officer for the Red Cross, Dr. Yvette Miller, says Dr. Charles Drew, a pioneer in medicine and a black doctor in the 1940s, led the research.

“He was the pioneering researcher that created the process to separate red blood cells from plasma, which is the same process we use today,” said Miller.

In addition, Dr. Jerome Holland put safeguards in place to protect blood donors and recipients – guidelines the Red Cross still abides by to this day. Contributions from these black doctors are saving countless lives, including Justina Williams’.

“I do appreciate when people donate blood because it’s given me life. They give a part of their life to help me live,” she said.

Williams has O-positive blood, which is the most common type, but it’s also in high demand, so she’s had to wait until there’s blood available for her transfusion. The longer she waits the more pain she could be in and the same goes for anyone else dealing with sickle cell disease.

