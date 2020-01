BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the early days of Birmingham’s steel industry, industrial titan Rick Woodward built a state-of-the-art ballpark in the shadows of the Birmingham steel mills.

Over a century later, Rickwood Field still stands as America’s oldest ballpark.

The Birmingham Barons saw many future major league stars pass through their gates on the way to the show here, and it was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, the juggernaut of Negro League baseball in the south.