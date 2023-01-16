Dozens of volunteers gather for a Rise Against Hunger meal-packing event in Raleigh on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many people across the Triangle honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service on Monday.

One by one, dozens of volunteers at the Marbles Kids Museum put together over 200,000 meals to feed those in need.

“I love seeing these different groups and they come to our warehouse and communities, church organizations, businesses all around Raleigh, and all around the country and actually around the globe,” said G. Walker, event coordinator for Rise Against Hunger.

Each meal packaged consisted of rice, soy and dehydrated veggies.

“It’s very neat seeing folks elbow-to-elbow working together to irradiate hunger,” said Walker.

They weren’t the only group participating in a day of service to honor Dr. King.

Over at Mt. Zion Church in Cary volunteers participated in a “Walk For Hope” where the goal is to collect supplies for Hope Connection International.

“We have over 100 people that we’ve helped transition with rent assistance, transportation daycare,” said Debra Barkett, President of Hope Connection International.

Those who came out donated personal hygiene items for those in need.

“It’s a day that we need to remember what the fight was for. The march in 1963 was for jobs, for affordable housing, for equity and equality. Although we’re in 2023 it’s been 60 years…we’re still fighting the same fight so it’s important that we continue to keep awareness about these,” said Kim Roberts with the Town of Cary.

Organizers of the events say they made it their mission to make service projects surrounding topics Dr. King believed in.