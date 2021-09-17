2 Raleigh high school students make documentary highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses in Triangle

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Athens Drive High School juniors set out to highlight Hispanic-owned businesses in the Triangle. They did just that by producing a documentary about five distinctly different businesses in the area.

Included were a grocery store, a radio station, a hair salon, a dance company, and an ice cream shop.

“I was hoping we could get them exposure,” said Alanah Payne. “Especially because small Hispanic businesses don’t get a lot of exposure.”

The documentary, titled “Nos Vamos Local,” hit a sweet spot with Carlos Torres. He owns Vida Dulce Ice Cream and Popsicles in Cary. The business, which has been around for three years, specializes in Mexican street deserts.

“When you move to the country, you dream to do your own business,” Torres said.

Thankfully, the pandemic didn’t shutter his operations.

“We had a lot of good customers,” he said. “I will say we survived.”

Payne and Kavya Sriram said the idea was partially born of an interest in Spanish and the culture. It also proved beneficial in forcing them out of their comfort zones.

“The scariest part for me, because I am a little introverted, and I think you also are, we’re both a little shy, so reaching out to the businesses, kind of cold calling without know if they would say yes,” Sriram said.