RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, recognizing the history, culture and influence of Latinx and Hispanic communities. The celebratory month runs through October 15.

A business in Raleigh is using English-to-Spanish translation services to give companies an edge.

Elsa Jimenez, the president and founder of English to Spanish Raleigh, is a licensed attorney in Mexico.

She moved to Raleigh in 2008 and noticed a need in the community.

“Somebody approached me and said ‘would you be able to translate my employee manual?’ And I was like yeah, sure, why not?” Jimenez recalled.

In 2012, she founded English to Spanish Raleigh where she uses her expertise to translate for companies looking to communicate with a growing Spanish-speaking workforce.

“You need to do it with relevant accuracy, cultural relevancy, and in a way that you convey the message that you really want to portray to the Latino market,” she explained.

That market is expanding fast.

According to data from the 2020 Census, almost 11 percent of Raleigh’s population is Hispanic, and​ the majority of North Carolina’s Latinx community comes from either Mexico or Honduras.

“Can you imagine the huge impact that this has on the economy?” Jimenez said. “It’s a very unexplored niche.”

A niche that Jimenez works to fill.

That’s where English to Spanish Raleigh comes in.

The company offers translation services for legal documents, employee handbooks, safety manuals, books, restaurants and more.

“A lot of organizations have a huge Hispanic workforce and they want to make sure everything is understood, everything is explained right the exact way they intend it to,” Jimenez said. “I think a lot of organizations are missing an opportunity by not approaching this market.”

Because her business is based online, Jimenez says she’s worked with companies across the country and around the world.

She says most companies she serves, though, are right here in the Triangle.

“We are a melting pot from different countries,” Jimenez said. “We share history, we share traditions, we are not the same and that’s what makes it rich.”