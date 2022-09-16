SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Latina girls in high school in the Johnston County area will be competing for the county’s title and honor of being named Miss Hispanic Heritage on Sunday.

The Miss Hispanic Heritage Johnston County Pageant is set for 5 p.m. in the Selma Civic Center at 300 N. Webb St.

Pageant organizers said the event has been established with an intent to encourage the well-rounded and individual growth of young Latina women.

Once crowned, Miss Hispanic Heritage Johnston County will raise funds for various 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that support community revitalization and humanitarian efforts in Selma.

For more information contact Sola Creations at 919-351-0120 or Kelly Blanchard, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Town of Selma at 919-965-9841.