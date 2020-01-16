Ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards

Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage

by: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The National Football League and its teams will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of special events during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide, official sponsor of the NFL, have partnered for the ninth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

Each award recipient will be recognized at a game or event hosted by their local NFL team. With support from Nationwide, each recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.

The theme of the NFL’s Hispanic Heritage Month campaign is “Feel the Orgullo.” In Spanish, the word “orgullo” means pride. Latino players, fans, and coaches have a strong sense of pride not only in their culture but in their team and the NFL. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL and its 32 teams amplify the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos, and honor the positive impact they have had on the game and country.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, fans can visit www.NFL.com/HispanicHeritage for a look at the personal stories of Hispanic players, past and present, who have left a lasting legacy on the NFL. NFL teams will enhance the celebration with local efforts throughout the month including local community outreach in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The 2019 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards recipients are:

TEAMAWARD RECIPIENT
Arizona CardinalsJavier Cárdenas, MD: Director, Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center
Atlanta FalconsIvan Shammas: General Manager & General Sales Manager, Telemundo Atlanta
Baltimore RavensDr. Santiago Solis: Former Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, Towson University
Buffalo BillsClotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker: President & CEO, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
Carolina PanthersMartin Flores: Director of Construction, Bojangles
Chicago BearsIliana Mora: Chief Operating Officer, Cook County Health Ambulatory Services
Cincinnati BengalsPaul W. Martini: Senior Vice President, Director of National Private Bank Operations, Fifth Third Bank
Cleveland BrownsJosue Vicente: Executive Director, Ohio Hispanic Coalition
Dallas CowboysAndres Ruzo: Founder, Link America
Denver BroncosJoelle L. Martinez: Executive Director, Latino Leadership Institute at the University of Denver
Detroit LionsJane Garcia: Founder, Corporate Responsibility through Advocacy
Green Bay PackersJosé Vásquez: President, St. Anthony School – Milwaukee
Houston TexansSonia Corrales: Chief Program Officer, Houston Area Women’s Center
Indianapolis ColtsCharlie Garcia: Owner & President, C Garcia Associates
Jacksonville JaguarsEd Perez: President & CEO, Three Grains of Rice Missions
Kansas City ChiefsJanet Murguia: President & CEO, UnidosUS
Los Angeles ChargersAntonia Hernandez: President and CEO, California Community Foundation
Los Angeles RamsSusana Ansley-Gutierrez: Principal, Santee Education Complex
Miami DolphinsMaria C. Alonso: President & CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade
Minnesota VikingsMario Hernandez: Strategic Services Director, Propel Nonprofits
New England PatriotsRosario Ubiera-Minaya: Founder, Cojuelos Productions
New Orleans SaintsMartha Castillo: In-House Counsel, Pan-American Life Insurance
New York GiantsTo be announced
New York JetsElizabeth Custodio: Vice President, Community Development & CRA Officer for NY, People’s United Bank
Oakland RaidersLinda Sanchez: Co-Founder, Casa Sin Fronteras
Philadelphia EaglesErika Almiron: Executive Director, Juntos
Pittsburgh SteelersRosamaria Cristello: Executive Director & Founder, Latino Community Center
San Francisco 49ersAlbert Estrada: Unit Director, Alviso Clubhouse Boys and Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Seattle SeahawksFredi Dubon: Day Worker Center Coordinator, Casa Latina
Tampa Bay BuccaneersAileen Rodriguez: Principal, AR Public Affairs & Strategic Solutions
Tennessee TitansRaul Lopez: Executive Director, Men of Valor
Washington RedskinsLupi Quinteros-Grady: President & CEO, Latin American Youth Center

