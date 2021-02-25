﻿High school football kicks off in the Triangle as COVID-19 restrictions set to ease

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — High school football in the Triangle officially kicked off Thursday.

CBS 17 was there as Corinth Holders High School took on Clayton High School. It was one of six varsity football games that happened Thursday in Johnston County.

For Clayton High mom Laquita Sanders, to see her son on the field is what she’s been waiting for.

“It feels great! It is his senior year. I was praying for a season,” Sanders said.

The stands were not packed compared to years because of COVID-19 rules.

According to Johnston County Schools, masks must be worn and people inside must be six feet apart.

They also told us seating will be spaced out in the bleachers.

At Thursday’s game, we noticed people wearing masks for the most part. However, we only noticed some spacing.

“I feel good being here. I’m still kind of scared, but I feel good being here,” mentioned Sanders as she looked on from the stands.

Moving forward, the school district says it will comply with Governor Roy Cooper’s 30 percent seating capacity rule.

“We have to check everyone’s temperature upon entry into the stadium. We have narrowed our entry point to one gate. Then myself and one of our administration members will be there and we will run through that with everybody,” explained Josh Harris.

Harris is the athletic director for Jordan Matthews High School in Chatham County. The school also had its first varsity game Thursday.

“It’s also one of the more stressful first games of the season,” he mentioned.

As for Wake County Schools, officials said it will keep its current spectator guidelines in place even after the governor’s new executive order goes into place on Friday.

However, it expects to announce new guidelines next week that fall in line with the order.