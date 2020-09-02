1st year Vance County High School coach struggles to get to know football players

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Hunter Jenks walks the halls of Vance County along with principal Rey Horner. But there’s somewhere else Jenks would rather be.

Jenks is in his first year as head coach of the Vance County High School Vipers. A national pandemic, though, is keeping him from his players.

“Until we’re able to meet face to face, I think that’s the biggest challenge right now,” said Jenks.

To be fair, none of the high school football coaches can meet with their players. But there’s no doubt it’s much more difficult for a coach who has yet to introduce himself to most of his athletes.

“They send me video clips and I can critique off the video clips so it’s difficult. It’s really more just

developing a relationship and let them know I care about them,” Jenks explained.

Vance County High School football is still a work in progress.

This is year three for the Vipers program. Hated rivals Northern and Southern Vance recently consolidated becoming Vance County.

“To see them come back together as one high school has just been a pleasure for me,” said principal Rey Horner.

Still for some, old rivalries are hard to let go of.

“Most of the kids knew each other anyway, they did AAU together,” said Horner. “So it really wasn’t that hard to get the camaraderie with the students together. It just took a moment for the community to come behind us and actually buy in.”

With the parents and grandparents now fully on board its a shame that momentum has stall through no fault of their own.

“I really hate it for the seniors right now because they’ve missed so much time of their life that they

can’t get back,” sighed Jenks.

