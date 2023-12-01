RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Only 16 teams are left to vie for North Carolina high school football championships.

Regional matchups in all the classifications are tonight. Winners will go on to the state title games next weekend.

Playoff matchups

— #1 Tarboro vs. #2 West Columbus 1A West — #1 Robbinsville vs. #2 Mount Airy

— #3 Hoggard vs. #5 Cardinal Gibbons 4A West — #1 Weddington vs. #23 Independence

The 1A and 3A state title games will be held at UNC’s Kenan Stadium. The 2A and 4A state championship games will be played at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

