RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Imps or Hodags?

It’s down to two schools — Cary High and one from Wisconsin — in the race for the best high school mascot in the country.

SBLive is running a contest on its website to determine the top prep mascot and Cary is going up against the Rhinelander Hodags.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on June 19.

The nickname of Imps — small, mischievous devils or sprites — traces back about 90 years to the 1930s, when coach Albert Werner used the name to honor his alma mater Duke.

Back then, its junior varsity teams were called the Blue Imps while the Blue Devils name was reserved for the variety teams.

The hodag is a beast with saber teeth, horns and spikes down its back and it is claimed to have been discovered in Rhinelander.