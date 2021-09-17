Cleveland running back Omarion Hampton continues to dominate senior season

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – If you watched any of Cleveland’s games so far this season — and if you blinked — you probably missed a touchdown. They know how to put up points and they do so in all phases.

The Rams average 59 points per game. Their defense and special teams accounted for 35 points through their first three games.

Offensively there’s one player who Corinth Holders certainly has heard of: Running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton’s stats do all the talking. He racked up 348 yards and seven touchdowns in the first few games.

The 6-foot-tall four-star back committed to UNC-Chapel Hill and is excited to play for Mack Brown.

“Mack Brown is really cool. Me and Mack Brown are really tight. We call each other every once in a while and catch up and everything. The family environment, they’ve shown me love since my freshman year. They’ve always been there for me. I’m just excited to get started there,” said Hampton.

Cleveland head coach Scott Riley spoke about Hampton.

“He’s a great leader. He’s good to be around, does everything the right way and works really hard. Besides that, he has a tremendous amount of talent that everybody sees — but just a great young man and a joy to have on the team,” said Riley.

Hampton scored four touchdowns in the Rams 50-7 win over Corinth Holders.