FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County School System is adjusting the start times for high school football games scheduled for Friday due to the expected excessive heat.

According to a release from the school district, six games now have a new start time.

The games affected by the schedule change, along with their new kickoff times are as follows:

Douglas Byrd at E.E. Smith – 7:30 p.m.

Gray’s Creek at Red Springs – 8 p.m.

E. Forsythe at Jack Britt – 7:30 p.m.

Seventy-First at Pine Forest – 7:30 p.m.

Scotland at Terry Sanford – 7:30 p.m.

Smithfield Selma at Westover – 7:30 p.m.

The district said there will also be mandatory water breaks during the first and second quarters.

Most of the affected games were originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Friday night’s games mark Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season in North Carolina.