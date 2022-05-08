RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coaching years just continue to fly by for Enloe tennis coach Steve Spivey.

“This is 43,” Spivey said when asked how long he’s been coaching.

Nearly four and a half decades — that’s a lot of coaching.

“A lot of people get burned out but I revive myself every summer,” said Spivey. “I go out and relax, play

golf at the beach and I just come back in the fall and now in the spring and I’m ready to go.”

Spivey recently won his 1100 match. Only three other coaches nationwide have ever had more on the tennis court. His resume reads like a record book, 22 state titles including seven straight girls’ titles at Broughton High School in which his Caps teams never lost a match.

What a ride it has been, when Spivey got into coaching in 1977 he never thought he’d last this long.

“I think the kids keep me young and I like to be out with them,” explained Spivey. “I still like to hit with

them some and I think I’ve gained a lot of knowledge over the past 40 years and if they listen to me they’ll end up doing pretty good and I just like the spirit of being in the competition I think.”

The spirit of the competition, it’s what Spivey likes most about the sport.

There are no officials so the players make their own calls. It’s a system that may have cost his team a national championship when he took his Broughton team to California in 2001 for a winner take all match against Corona Del Mar.

“They cheated in other words,” Spivey confided. “But anyways we easily could have won that match and been national champs.”

It may be the only time the 69-year-old Spivey has been cheated. Father Time has been trying for some time now.