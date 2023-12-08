SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Sarah Strong burst onto the scene three years ago at Fuquay-Varina High School, averaging 25 points and 19 rebounds a game as a freshman. Now a senior at Grace Christian School in Sanford, Strong is one of the nation’s best players, with one recruiting service tabbing her as the No. 1 player overall.

With that ranking comes attention – lots of attention – and it’s something Strong is getting used to. And while the 6-foot-2 forward doesn’t seek the attention, she’s not about to shy away from it either.

“Yeah I do, personally, I do think that’s what motivates me because I want to be great,” said Strong. “I want to be the best in college, I just have to put in the work.”

Both of Strong’s parents played professionally in Spain and that’s where Sarah was born. Soccer was her first love, but once the Strong family moved to the United States, she gravitated to her parent’s sport and never looked back.

“To watch that walk with a kid who has that passion has been awesome,” said Danny Strong.

And challenging. As a father and coach, Danny Strong, who starred at NC State in the mid 1990s, walks a tightrope at times when it comes to doing what’s best for his daughter.

“You’ve got to kind of wear different hats at different times and try to change your voice from coach-mode to dad-mode and the tough times being there as a dad and not necessarily as a dad all the time,” said Danny Strong.

Dad mode is at the forefront of Sarah Strong’s recruiting process. The Strong family is looking for the best fit for Sarah as the recruiting grind heads into the homestretch.

“Sometimes I need to disconnect, I’ve done that before,” said Sarah. “That’s pretty much, it just taking breaks here and there because school and basketball becomes a lot,” said Strong.

Especially the basketball part. Strong is a generational player with talents rarely seen at the high school level.

“I keep telling people she’s the modern-day Magic Johnson,” said Grace Christian head coach Chad Revelle. “She can shoot a tad better than Magic Johnson ever shot, I mean my goodness she really can become the greatest women’s basketball player that’s ever put on the shoes and laced it up.”