HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — For Holly Springs senior shortstop Brock Wills there’s no turning back now.

“It’s going to be weird being a full-time baseball player in the future but it’s something I’m going to get used to,” said Wills.

Growing up, when one sport ended, another one began for the three-sport athlete. Football, basketball, and baseball — one season rolled into the next, with Wills never getting the chance to focus full time on just one. Until now.

A dominating season on the gridiron that saw him pass for 1,800 and 20 touchdowns while running for nine more scores didn’t seem to attract the attention of college football coaches. Wills took that as a slap in the face.

“I think so, I think it made me play with a chip on my shoulder every outing,” Wills admitted. “Kind of the same thing with baseball I was overlooked a bit and kind of got my opportunity and made the most of it. But at the end of the day, I love baseball and I love football too but yeah it gave me a little chip on my shoulder.”

COVID put an end to his basketball days when that sport overlapped with football in his junior year. It was at that time Wills began to see where his career was headed. Baseball would be his future.

“We saw in football his athleticism is unbelievable,” gushed Holly Springs head baseball coach Rod Whitesell. “And when he dedicates to this full-time I think there will be major jumps and I think there will be major jumps quickly.”

Wills is committed to play baseball at UNC-Wilmington but the major league draft is fast approaching and Wills may have another tough decision to make.

He’s projected to be picked in the first five rounds and if that happens his dreams may come true sooner than expected.

“I just reflect on how I was when I was younger,” said Wills. “You’re going to tell my 12-year-old version when I’m 18 I’ll have the opportunity to play at a Division I school and on top of that maybe even get drafted out of high school. So at the end of the day, I just take a step back and look how much of it’s been a blessing.”