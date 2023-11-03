RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s win or go home time.

High school football playoffs in North Carolina kick off Friday night with first round games.

The CBS 17 Game of the Week crew will be at the battle of the rams as the 9-1 Rolesville Rams host the 5-5 Purnell Swett Rams.

Rolesville’s only loss this season came against undefeated Grimsley, the third-ranked team in the state. Rolesville is ranked No. 8 in North Carolina.

Highlights from tonight’s matchup can be seen after the game on Friday Night Blitz.

We’ve also got you covered with playoff scores from both NCHSAA and NCISAA schools around the Triangle.

Keep checking the scoreboards below for live score updates from Friday night first-round playoff games.

Wake County high school football live scores

Durham County high school football live scores

Johnston County high school football live scores

Orange County high school football live scores

Cumberland County high school football live scores

Other Triangle-area live high school football scores