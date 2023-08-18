RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Though the weather reminds us it’s still summer, the calendar says it’s time once again for Friday night lights in North Carolina.

CBS 17 will have a crew at Week 1’s Game of the Week — Wake Forest at Clayton — with full coverage after the game in the first Friday Night Blitz of the 2023 NCHSAA football season.

But we’ve got you covered with live scores from other Wake County high school football teams in action Friday night.

Keep checking the scoreboard below for live score updates throughout the night, and visit cbs17.com/sports/the-blitz for more high school football coverage throughout the Triangle.