RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Week 2 of the 2023 NCHSAA high school football is here, and somehow it’s even hotter than Week 1.

With the expected heat tonight, several Friday night games have had their kickoff times pushed back, including CBS 17’s Game of the Week in Durham, Hillside at Southern Durham.

Even with all the changing start times, we’ll have you covered with live scores from all the action across the Triangle Friday night.

Keep checking the scoreboards below for live score updates throughout the night, and visit cbs17.com/sports/the-blitz for more high school football coverage.

Wake County high school football live scores

Durham County high school football live scores

Johnston County high school football live scores

Orange County high school football live scores

Cumberland County high school football live scores

Other Triangle-area live high school football scores