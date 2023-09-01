RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — September is here, and with it football weather has also arrived.

Tropical Storm Idalia passed through with minimal effects in the Triangle and left cooler temperatures in her wake, meaning unlike last Friday, Week 3 kick off times have not had to be altered.

CBS 17’s Game of the Week is Pinecrest at Middle Creek. A crew will be in Apex and will have full coverage after the game.

Aside from that matchup, we’ve got you covered with live scores from games across the Triangle.

Keep checking the scoreboards below for live score updates throughout the night, and click here for more high school football coverage.

Wake County high school football live scores

Durham County high school football live scores

Johnston County high school football live scores

Orange County high school football live scores

Cumberland County high school football live scores

Other Triangle-area live high school football scores