RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Week 5 of the North Carolina high school football season has arrived, and some teams are beginning conference play.

CBS 17’s Game of the Week — Garner at South Garner — is the first conference game for both teams this season. Our crew will be there to capture all the action and bring you the highlights in Friday Night Blitz following the game.

And we’ve got scores from other games all across the Triangle region, too.

Keep checking the scoreboards below for live score updates from Week 5 Friday night games.

Wake County high school football live scores

Durham County high school football live scores

Johnston County high school football live scores

Orange County high school football live scores

Cumberland County high school football live scores

Other Triangle-area live high school football scores