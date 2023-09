RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve reached the halfway point of the high school football regular season in North Carolina.

For the Week 6 Game of the Week, our CBS 17 crew will be heading to Green Level for the first time as the Gators host the Middle Creek Mustangs. You can catch all the highlights after the game in Friday Night Blitz.

We’ve also got scores from other matchups in and around the Triangle.

Keep checking the scoreboards below for live score updates from Week 6 Friday night games.

Wake County high school football live scores

Durham County high school football live scores

Johnston County high school football live scores

Orange County high school football live scores

Cumberland County high school football live scores

Other Triangle-area live high school football scores