RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a wet and wild Week 6 that saw some kickoff times moved due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, high school football teams in North Carolina will be back to regularly scheduled programming during Week 7.

CBS 17’s Game of the Week crew will be at Wakefield High School in Raleigh tonight as the Wolverines host the Rolesville Rams.

In addition to the Game of the Week, we’ve got scores from other games across the Triangle.

Keep checking the scoreboards below for live score updates from Week 7 Friday night games.

Wake County high school football live scores

Durham County high school football live scores

Johnston County high school football live scores

Orange County high school football live scores

Cumberland County high school football live scores

Other Triangle-area live high school football scores