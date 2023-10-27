RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s hard to believe the last week of the North Carolina high school football regular season is here.

While Week 11 marks the end of the road until next year for some teams, others are still jostling for playoff position.

CBS 17’s Game of the Week crew will be finishing the regular season at an Raleigh private school rivalry — North Raleigh Christian Academy at Ravenscroft.

Both teams have 3-1 records in the NCISAA’s Big East conference, but the Ravens are 6-4 overall while the visiting Knights have a 5-4 overall record.

In league standings the two squads sit behind Trinity Christian, who is undefeated in the league. Full highlights from tonight’s matchup can be seen after the game on Friday Night Blitz.

We’ve also got you covered with scores from both NCHSAA and NCISAA schools around the Triangle.

Keep checking the scoreboards below for live score updates from Week 11 Friday night games.

Wake County high school football live scores

Durham County high school football live scores

Johnston County high school football live scores

Orange County high school football live scores

Cumberland County high school football live scores

Other Triangle-area live high school football scores