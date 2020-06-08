NC high school sports allowed to resume with restrictions

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will lift its dead period June 15, allowing high school athletes and coaches across the state to begin summer activities, with certain restrictions.

NCHSAA said in a statement that the move to Phase One of restarting is pending the approval of each Local Education Agency.

“It is to be understood that superintendents and local boards of education control when they allow activities to resume in athletic facilities and venues,” a statement said.

In Phase One, the association placed a heavy emphasis on facilities cleaning, requiring measures such as disinfecting bathrooms after every use, disinfecting facilities before student-athletes and staff enter, covering weight benches and pads adequately and ensuring that athletes are wearing the proper clothing to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment and other surfaces.

Once the facilities are clean, individuals will be required to wash their hands for 20 seconds before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts. Summer workouts have been limited to 90 minutes.

Gatherings in outside venues are limited to no more than 25 people and in gymnasiums, no more than 10. The gathering numbers include coaches, student-athletes, managers, and trainers. NCHSAA says workouts must be conducted in “pods” of student-athletes with the same five to 10 individuals workout out together weekly to limit overall exposure.

Coaches will be screened daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating with athletes and others.

Coaches, staff, managers, etc. are strongly recommended to wear cloth face coverings at all times and maintain 6-feet physical distancing.

Athletes are strongly recommended to wear a cloth face covering when not actively engaged in physical activity and maintain 6-feet physical distancing

NCHSAA says it has been working closely with the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on further recommendations for its more than 400 member schools that align with state health directives.

Per NCHSAA policy, participation in summer activities must not be required and cannot be a prerequisite for “making” a team.

Guidance for phases two and three will be distributed in the coming weeks in consultation with state leaders.