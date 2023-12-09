CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina High School Athletic Association football championship weekend continues Saturday with three title games.

The Tarboro Vikings and Mount Airy Granite Bears will face off for the 1A championship at noon at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

This is Tarboro’s 14th appearance in a state title game and seventh consecutive trip to a state final. They last won a championship in 2021.

Mount Airy is the defending champion, having won last year’s title game. This is their fifth appearance in the state finals, with all of those coming in the last 20 years.

NCHSAA 1A State Championship Game Scoreboard