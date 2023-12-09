RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first of two North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship football games at Carter-Finley Stadium kicks off Saturday afternoon.

The Clinton Dark Horses and the Reidsville Rams battle for the 2A title starting at 3 p.m.

Neither school is a stranger to the state finals, with both having made several appearances in the championship round.

This will be Clinton’s 11th trip to a state title game and their first since 2014. They last won the state championship in 2005.

For Reidsville, this is their second consecutive appearance in the final round and seventh since 2016. The Rams were last crowned state champs in 2020.

