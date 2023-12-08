CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association football championship weekend!

The first of four state title games is Friday night at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium.

The Seventy-First Falcons from Fayetteville and the Hickory Red Tornadoes will face off for the 3A championship at 7 p.m.

This is Seventy-First’s fourth appearance in a state championship game and the first since 2008, when they won it all. The Falcons are 2-0-1 in title games.

Hickory has only been to state finals once before, with the Red Tornadoes winning the title in 1996.

