RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The final North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship football game kicks off Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Hoggard Vikings from Wilmington and the Weddington Warriors battle it out for the 4A title starting at 7 p.m.

This is only Hoggard’s second trip to the state finals. The Vikings’ only appearance in a title game was in 2007, when they won it all

Saturday’s game marks Weddington’s fifth time in the finals, all since 2014. The Warriors last won a state championship in 2019.

NCHSAA 4A State Championship Game Scoreboard