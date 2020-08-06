NCHSAA postpones fall high school sports again following Gov. Cooper’s extension of Phase Two

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The start of high school sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools, the NCHSAA announced.
The announcement comes after Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least Sept. 11.
The NCHSAA said staff members and the board of directors will review available options before announcing a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year.
The NCHSAA said it hopes to make that announcement before Aug. 17.
“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made,” the announcement said.
