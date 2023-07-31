Jim Gibbons enters his first season as head coach of the Ravenscroft High School football program in 2023.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday marks the first day of high school football practice across North Carolina, and the Ravenscroft Ravens enter the 2023 season with a new head coach for the first time in more than four decades.

Ned Gonet prowled the sidelines at Ravenscroft for 42 years, winning five state titles and 15 league crowns. He will now hand the reigns over to Jim Gibbons, who’s a familiar face to those around the Ravens program.

With 34 years of coaching experience under his belt, including a decade and a half at Ravenscroft, Gibbons says his goal is to keep this ultra-successful program on course.

“I’ve been here at Ravenscroft – this is my 16th season – so I had a chance to see firsthand how Coach Gonet ran the program,” Gibbons said. “My first goal with our program is I want to build on the tradition and legacy that he’s established over his 42-year career, and continue to build it in the right direction.”