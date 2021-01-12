Small town basketball star loyal to the Wolfpack

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If nothing else, Farmville Central star Tequavion Smith is loyal.

“Right from the start they were my first offer,” said Smith. “That showed a lot of love from them and they made me feel like family out the gate.”

So in February 2019 Smith, an unranked recruit, signed with N.C. State. No one else was in on the skinny guard from tiny Farmville, North Carolina. A lot of schools now wish they had been.

“You know he said his dream school, he named three dream schools and N.C. State was one of them,” said Williford. “They were the first one to offer and it didn’t take long for him to commit.”

Smith has led the Jaguars to back-to-back state championships and is a good bet to win another title this season. It’s that winning spirit that Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts likes, says Smith.

“He likes that I’m tough,” Smith said. “I don’t back down from nobody I’m not ducking nobody. I want to play against the best of the best and I always leave it on the court, one hundred percent.”

Smith has helped Farmville Central bolt out to a two and oh start to begin the year while averaging close to 30 points per contest. Impressive numbers from a player intent on leaving a legacy at a school known for basketball excellence.

“He has a chance to leave here as one of the most decorated basketball players to ever step foot in here and there’s been some really, really good ones at Farmville Central,” bragged Williford.